12/16/2019
Joe Cornish's Long-Awaited 'Snow Crash' Is Becoming An HBO Max Series
Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King director Joe Cornish is finally moving on a project he's been attached to for seven years, albeit on a new platform. Deadline reports Cornish will head to HBO Max for a TV series adaptation of Snow Crash, based on the sci-fi novel by Neal Stephenson.
Cornish had been planning to direct a feature film version of Snow Crash for Paramount, but it just never seemed to come together. Now, teaming up with HBO Max he'll have help from 21 Jump Street writer Michael Bacall, although they are still very early in the development stage. Angela Robinson (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women) will act as co-showrunner alongside Bacall, with Cornish directing.
The premise of Snow Crash is pretty tough to define, but sounds a little bit like Ready Player One and involves a virtual reality world under threat...
“Snow Crash is a novel weaving virtual reality, Sumerian myth, and just about everything in between with a cool, hip cybersensibility to bring us the gigathriller of the information age. In reality, Hiro Protagonist delivers pizza for Uncle Enzo’s CosoNostra Pizza Inc., but in the Metaverse, he’s a warrior prince. Plunging headlong into the enigma of a new computer virus that’s striking down hackers everywhere, he races along the neon-lit streets on a search-and-destroy mission for the shadowy virtual villain threatening to bring about infocalypse.”