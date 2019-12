Joe Cornish's Long-Awaited 'Snow Crash' Is Becoming An HBO Max Series

anddirector Joe Cornish is finally moving on a project he's been attached to for seven years, albeit on a new platform. Deadline reports Cornish will head to HBO Max for a TV series adaptation of, based on the sci-fi novel by Neal Stephenson.Cornish had been planning to direct a feature film version of Snow Crash for Paramount , but it just never seemed to come together. Now, teaming up with HBO Max he'll have help fromwriter Michael Bacall, although they are still very early in the development stage. Angela Robinson () will act as co-showrunner alongside Bacall, with Cornish directing.The premise ofis pretty tough to define, but sounds a little bit likeand involves a virtual reality world under threat...“Snow Crash is a novel weaving virtual reality, Sumerian myth, and just about everything in between with a cool, hip cybersensibility to bring us the gigathriller of the information age. In reality, Hiro Protagonist delivers pizza for Uncle Enzo’s CosoNostra Pizza Inc., but in the Metaverse, he’s a warrior prince. Plunging headlong into the enigma of a new computer virus that’s striking down hackers everywhere, he races along the neon-lit streets on a search-and-destroy mission for the shadowy virtual villain threatening to bring about infocalypse.”