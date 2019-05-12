Hope Abounds in 'Forever', The Latest TV Spot for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

I feel like I should be over these TV spots for, I mean literraly every day it's another spot with some catchy one word title (I guess trailers have titles now?) and maybe 5 seconds of footage the last spot didn't have. Ilike I should....but I'm not, those 5 beautiful seconds just make my longing for December 20th grow and grow. This spot in particular seems to set the tone for the movie, there's not many people in each shot, alot of bad stuff is happening, but the music is uplifting and they are together. For the life of me I don't know how they are going to accomplish all of the storytelling needed to wrap things up in a satisfying way, especially with all of the new cards in the deck on this one, but I have faith in JJ, and I'm sure he'll deliver.