'Hillary' Trailer: Hillary Clinton Goes Deep In Hulu's Sundance Documentary

Hillary Clinton is coming to Sundance. Or at least I would expect her to be there, with the upcoming documentaryannounced as part of the festival's slate. And given the way Clinton has been living her best life since the 2016 Presidential election, and subsequently being proven right that Trump is nothing more than a Russian puppet, I fully expect she'll be at the snowy climes of Park City next month. Hopefully, I can snag a photo.Anyway., the new trailer for Hulu's documentary series has arrived and it really looks to be a warts-and-all look at Clinton's life and career. She's been a public figure for decades, beginning with her work during the Watergate hearings, then as a First Lady, a U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, and of course, as the most wronged Presidential candidate in history. But even at her most popular, Clinton has always been the kind of person that attracts extreme reactions, and director Nanette Burstein isn't shying away from exploring why that is.SYNOPSIS:After making its Sundance debut,will make its way to Hulu on March 6th.