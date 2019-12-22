'High Fidelity' Trailer: Zoe Kravitz Compares Love To 'Braveheart' In Hulu's Series Remake

Like a lot of guys in their 20s I absolutely loved Nick Hornby's. The book was great, and the John Cusack movie made so much of a connection with me it topped my favorites of the decade. Yeah, it spoke to me and my feelings towards women, my exes in particular, my obsession with music, and yep, I could be pretty self-absorbed, too. But it's been two decades since, and not only have I changed but the time is right to see his story told from a different perspective; a female perspective.The first trailer for Hulu's TV series remake ofhas arrived, and it's led by Zoe Kravitz, ironically the daughter of Lisa Bonet who played a key role in the original movie. The story if mostly the same, with Kravitz playingAnd just judging by the dry wit of the opening moments, this is going to have a similar feel to what we're accustomed to, but with different insights. I can't wait, especially to see more of's Da'Vine Joy Randolph in the role Jack Black was so great in previously.Also appearing in the show are David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.hits Hulu on February 14th 2020 and runs for 10 episodes.