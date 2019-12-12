Henry Cavill Is Ready For War In Epic Final Trailer For 'The Witcher'

Next week is shaping up to be pretty dope for sci-fi/fantasy fans. Not only will December 20th bring the nextmovie, but Netflix will drop their anticipated swords and sorcery series,, starring Henry Cavill as the famed monster slayer Geralt of Rivia.The final trailer forhas arrived, and it teases the Nilfgaardian invasion into the kingdom of Cintra to kidnap Princess Ciria (Freya Allen), a young woman with a dangerous secret that could save or destroy them all. Fortunately for her, she's got some protection in the form of Geralt and the powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).Isthe next big live-action series for Netflix? We'll find out next week.