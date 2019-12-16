Harvey Weinstein Wants You To Remember All He's Done For Women In Film

AP PHOTO/JOEL RYAN





Yeah, it's rarely good when your name ends up an Urban Dictionary entry under the "sex' category. For Harvey Weinstein, his name has become synonymous with sexual abuse allegations, and the abuses of power media moguls like him made towards women for decades. As basically the reason why the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements became so prominent, Weinstein should probably know to just shut up and keep his head down right now. He recently settled with some of his accusers without having to admit guilt, so maybe he's feeling vindicated in some way?





He shouldn't.





Weinstein enters the pantheon of ultimate cluelessness in an interview with Page Six , where he basically demands credit for making a lot of movies led by female directors. Dude, shush yer mouth...





“I feel like the forgotten man,’’ Weinstein said. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”



He then adds, "It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.’’





This like the old "Even Hitler made the trains run on time" shit you sometimes hear. So why is Weinstein doing this now?





“I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become."

Yeah, probably not. The ship has sailed on that one, pal. Weinstein goes on to portray himself as s champion of the LGBTQ and a socially-conscious producer because of the movies he chose to support. Sure, Weinstein did some good things. He did release Transamerica, which starred Felicity Huffman as a man going through gender reassignment while trying to connect with her son, and I'll admit it was the first time I had ever given much thought to the struggle trans people go through. It was probably the same for a lot of people. He also distributed Kevin Smith's Chasing Amy which, while flawed, got a conversation started about identity and sexuality. But if Weinstein's hope is for people to remember the good things he did and not the monster he is now, then he shouldn't have done what he did. That's the price you pay, pal. Better to sit back, stay quiet, and deal with the legal freight train that's still headed your way.







