Golden Globes 2020: 'Marriage Story' Tops With Six Nominations, Including Best Drama

When the Oscars get moved up, everything gets moved up, and today the 2020 Golden Globes nominees have been revealed. Leading the pack with six nominations was Noah Baumbach's, including Best Picture Drama and nods for Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Laura Dern on the acting side.Following closely behind with five nominations were Quentin Tarantino'sand Martin Scorsese's. Bong Joon-ho's, which has had a very good award run to this point, came away with three nominations.Notably, the Safdie Brothers'came away with zero, including a bit fat nada for star Adam Sandler who has been making threats if things don't go his way.In a very cool move that may soothe the sting of the teen comedy's lukewarm box office,'s Beanie Feldstein landed in the Best Actress Comedy/Musical category. Knives Out star Ana de Armas also found herself nominated in the same category, not bad when her co-stars are Toni Colette and Jamie Lee Curtis.The full list of film and TV nominations are below. Don't look too hard foror Ava Duvernay'sbecause they came away with nothing, shockingly.The Golden Globes Awards will be held on January 5th 2020.BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMAJennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”Olivia Colman, “The Crown”Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURETom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”Al Pacino, “The Irishman”Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTUREKathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”Annette Bening, “The Report”Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”Margot Robbie, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDYDaniel Craig, “Knives Out”Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED“Frozen II”“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”“The Lion King”“Missing Link”“Toy Story 4”BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTUREBong Jong Hoo, “Parasite”Sam Mendes, “1917”Todd Phillips, “Joker”Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMAChristian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDYAna De Armas, “Knives Out”Awkwafina, “The Farewell”Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”Emma Thompson, “Late Night”BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA“Big Little Lies”“The Crown”“Killing Eve”“The Morning Show”“Succession”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMACynthia Erivio, “Harriet”Scarlett Johnasson, “Marriage Story”Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”Rene Zellweger, “Judy”BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY“Dolemite Is My Name”“Jojo Rabbit”“Knives Out”“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”“Rocketman”BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA“1917”“The Irishman”“Joker”“Marriage Story”“The Two Popes”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISIONChristopher Abbott, “Catch-22”Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISIONKaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”Joey King, “The Act”Helen Mirren, “Catherine The Great”Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION“Catch-22”“Chernobyl”“Fosse/Verdon”“The Loudest Voice”“Unbelievable”BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE“The Farewell”“Les Miserables”“Pain and Glory”“Parisite”“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISIONAlan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”Kieran Culkin, “Succession”Andrew Scott “Fleabag”Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”Henry Winkler, “Barry”BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY“Barry”“Fleabag”“The Kominsky Method”“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”“The Politician”BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTUREAlexandre Desplat, “Little Women”Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”Thomas Nemwan, “1917”Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”Music and Lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”Music by: Elton John Lyrics by: Bernie Taupin“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez Lyrics“Spirit, “The Lion King”Music and Lyrics by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé“Stand Up,” “Harriet”Music and Lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia ErivoBEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISIONPatricia Arquette, “The Act”Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDYMichael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”Bill Hader, “Barry”Ben Platt, “The Politician”Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDYChristina Applegate, “Dead to Me”Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming A God In Central Florida”Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMABrian Cox, “Succession”Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”Billy Porter, “Pose”BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURENoah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”