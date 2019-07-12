'Free Guy' Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Is Tired Of Being A Background Video Game Character

If you play a lot of video games, in particular RPGs likeor open world games such as, you run into a lot of NPCs, or non-playable characters. They don't have much personality if any at all, and in some cases are just there to get run over or beat up depending on your mood at the moment. Well, imagine how that must be for them? It has to suck, and Ryan Reynolds is one of those NPCs in the new comedy,, which looks absolutely terrific.Directed by Shawn Levy,stars Reynolds as an NPC bank teller in a game called Free City. That is until one day he begins to wonder if there's more to life than just being a background character, and starts to take charge of his future.It was the little details that had me laughing my ass off during this trailer, such as random NPCs dancing, getting rolled by armed criminals, and stuff like that. This is the kind of role perfect for Reynolds, allowing him to bring his larger-than-life personality to a character that is a blank slate ready to be filled in.Joining Reynolds in the cast are Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Channing Tatum.opens July 3rd 2020.