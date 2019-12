First Look At Terrence Malick's Biblical Film 'The Last Planet'

pic.twitter.com/UteHIw60lD OMG ! Terrence Malick, à l'occasion d'une projection exceptionnelle de #UNEVIECACHEE au Vatican, s'est exprimé sur le film et est revenu sur le tournage, fraîchement terminé en Jordanie, de THE LAST PLANET dont une première photo non officielle a filtré→ https://t.co/CM1IgdT43P December 6, 2019

I don't necessarily count myself among this group, but to a certain segment, a new film by Terrence Malick is a major event, almost a holy experience. The legendary director is receiving some of his best reviews in years for, which just had a very special screening at the Vatican (!!!), and he's already hard at work on what comes next.is a film we've always known would have a Biblical aspect to it, but anybody who expects a straight narrative must not be familiar with Malick's work.In a Variety piece with producer Karim Debbagh, we learn the film will also have a "dark genre twist", which makes it sound like it could have horror aspects. Debbagh also described it as a "highly spiritual experience" which, frankly, some might've also said aboutor, and I wouldn't experience those again if you paid me.will explore the life of Jesus Christ through a series of evangelical parables.'s Géza Röhrig will play Jesus, with Mark Rylance as Satan, Matthias Schoenaerts as Saint Peter, and more.According to La Repubblica (via One Big Soul ), Malick provided an update on the film's status while at the Vatican...he said.The first image from the film was also revealed to tide us over for what will likely be a long post-production. Presumably, Malick will find a way to haveready sometime in 2020.