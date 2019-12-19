'Fast & Furious 9' Trailer Release And Live Concert Set For Miami In January 2020.

How big of afan are you? If you can't get enough of Dominic Toretto and his team of vigilante street racers then Miami is where you're going to want to be on January 31st 2020. That's the day when the trailer forwill have its world premiere, alongside a live concert with some of the biggest musical acts in the world.The trailer fordrops on Friday, January 31st 2020 in Miami, Florida. It'll be joined with an epic live show featuring performances by Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris and Cardi B who both have roles in the film. What, no Bow Wow? Other cast members will be in attendance, too.Justin Lin returns to direct, having been the guy who really put this franchise on the map. He previously directed, and. He's expected to also direct Fast & Furious 10 because this thing will probably roll on forever.As for the plot, we have nothing really to go on. The team averted nuclear annihilation (Remember when the goal used to be to win a street race??) at the hands of the villainous Cipher (Charlize Theron), who ultimately got away. Cipher is being primed for her own spinoff, so maybe she returns to set that up? New cast additions include John Cena and Michael Rooker, while Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will not be appearing as they have their ownspinoff now.opens May 22nd 2020.