Dig Into the Trenches with the Official Trailer for '1917'

Sam Mendes' latest filmis one of a kind, for a number of combined reasons. First, you don't get alot of war films dealing with The Great War/WWI, it's older (or is it younger) brother WW2 gets all the silver screen glorification. Second, the film is shot as one continuous take, meaning there's no jumping for place to place. You start the film with two characters and you're with them the whole way. It's something that you can almost not notice unless you're looking for it but really creates an all-encompassing experience. That first point though, that's where this trailer shines. While we don't really get alot of all out trench warfare you can see how clearly the film illustrates the life of a front line soldier in World War 1.is a film that war film fans will not want to miss and I think after checking out the clip below you'll agree.Side note: Is it just me or did they cast Sgt. Slaughter at :28