DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Cats'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of, the star-studded adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's iconic stageplay directed by Tom Hooper. The film's cast of felines includes James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, December 17th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email! Good luck.opens in theaters on December 20th.