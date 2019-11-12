12/11/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Cats'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Cats, the star-studded adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's iconic stageplay directed by Tom Hooper. The film's cast of felines includes James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward.
SYNOPSIS: Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.
Featuring Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, December 17th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email! Good luck.
Cats opens in theaters on December 20th.
