12/15/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To An Early Screening Of '1917'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of 1917, the acclaimed WWI film from Skyfall director Sam Mendes! The film stars George McKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Andrew Scott, and Colin Firth.
SYNOPSIS: At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, December 18th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected tomorrow and notified by email! Good luck.
1917 opens on January 10th 2020.
a Rafflecopter giveaway