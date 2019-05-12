DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Jumanji: The Next Level'





SYNOPSIS: In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.





The screening takes place on Tuesday, December 10th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Sony Pictures site here and print out a pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!





Jumanji: The Next Level opens December 13th.





We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of, the third film in theseries and sequel to 2017's smash hit. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas return, joined by new additions Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, and Awkwafina!