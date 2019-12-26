12/26/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Just Mercy'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson in a powerful true story.
SYNOPSIS: A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them.
The screening takes place on Monday, January 6th at AMC Mazza Gallerie at 7:00pm. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Just Mercy opens January 10th 2020.