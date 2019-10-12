12/10/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Little Women'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Little Women, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep.
SYNOPSIS: Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, December 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Sony Pictures site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Little Women opens on Christmas Day.