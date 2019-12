DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Little Women'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Wednesday, December 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Sony Pictures site here . Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!opens on Christmas Day.