12/03/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of Amazon's 'The Aeronauts'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Aeronauts, the soaring adventure reuniting Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones!
SYNOPSIS: In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history. While breaking records and furthering scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.
The screening takes tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4th at 7:00pm at Landmark Bethesda Row. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Amazon screening site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seat. Enjoy the show!
Amazon will release The Aeronauts nationwide on December 6th, followed by Amazon Prime on December 20th.