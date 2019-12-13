12/13/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'Bombshell'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Bombshell, starring Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
SYNOPSIS: Starring Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award® nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Directed by Emmy® Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award® winner Charles Randolph.
The screening takes place on Monday, December 16th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Lionsgate ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!