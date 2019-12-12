12/12/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'The Song Of Names'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Song of Names, starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen.
SYNOPSIS: Martin Simmonds (Tim Roth) has been haunted throughout his life by the mysterious disappearance of his “brother” and extraordinary best friend, a Polish Jewish virtuoso violinist, Dovidl Rapaport, who vanished shortly before the 1951 London debut concert that would have launched his brilliant career. Thirty-five years later, Martin discovers that Dovidl (Clive Owen) may still be alive, and sets out on an obsessive intercontinental search to find him and learn why he left.
The screening takes place on Monday, December 16th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, RSVP to WDCMOVIES@gmail.com. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Song of Names opens January 3rd 2020.