David Ayer Explains How James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Differs From His Film

Yes that is correct - some characters and elements will be used but @JamesGunn is reinventing the universe. Everybody recognizes the immense potential of the franchise. https://t.co/iiWSKPI17P December 23, 2019

When James Gunn was brought in to write and direct, there was some confusion about whether his film was a direct sequel to David Ayer's 2016 film, or a total reboot. It didn't seem to make sense for it to be the latter given that most of the principal cast was returning, but that seems to be what Ayer has confirmed in a series of tweets.Responding to some Twitter users, Ayer calls Gunn's film a "reinvention" that won't continue the prior story at all...I don't know if this actually cleared anything up. Nobody thought Gunn was looking to continue the story Ayer started. But as Ayer admits, Gunn is keeping "characters and elements" so this isn't a reboot, either. Gunn may be doing his own story, but it's not completely separate from the DCEU. It can't be, because Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is back and a bigger part of the franchise than ever. Other characters returning include Jai Courtney as Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.opens August 6th 2021.