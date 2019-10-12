Creepy Kids and Keri Russel Highlight the Trailer for 'Antlers'

The wendigo (/ˈwɛndɪɡoʊ/) or windigo (also wetiko) is a mythological man-eating creature or evil spirit from the folklore of the Native American Algonquian tribes based in the northern forests of Nova Scotia, the East Coast of Canada, and Great Lakes Region of Canada. via Wikipedia

Being that the great nation of America was built on their land (stolen land if we're being direct) you'd think that we would at least honor the Native American's by showcasing some of their amazing mythology and lore on the silver screen. I don't know if the folks behind the new FOX Searchlight horror flickhad this in mind or maybe they just realized the wealth of crazy stuff ripe for the adapting...whatever the case the movie is coming and it's bringing with it a Wendigo. Those not in thefan club like myself may be asking themselves what that is, so let me brief you.Sounds pretty damn metal right? Well, the movie looks like it's going to capture at least a bit of that in this dark and moody trailer with the beautiful and talented Keri Russel running point (bonus points for dollar store Matt Damon being included), all while an eerie tribal chant plays in the background. This feels like one of those January/February movies that I may just end up liking.