12/18/2019
'Buffaloed' Trailer: Zoey Deutch Is Trying To Hustle Her Way To The Top
If you're a fan of Zoey Deutch, (and who isn't?), the last couple of years have been pretty great. She's starred in a number of films, bringing her infectious charm and spirit to all of them, even the ones that maybe aren't so great. The word out of Tribeca was very strong for her upcoming comedy, Buffaloed, which finds Deutch putting that charm to use for Hysteria director Tanya Wexler.
In Buffaloed, Deutch dons a thick accent to play a young woman eager to get out of South Buffalo and her blue-collar life. But to achieve her dream of being accepted into an Ivy League university will take a lot of money she doesn't have, and leads her into the shady underground world of debt collecting.
The film was penned by The Wolf of Wall Street actor Brian Sacca, and co-stars Judy Greer, Jermaine Fowler, Noah Reid, and Jai Courtney.
SYNOPSIS: Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She’s bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and shady business of delinquent debt collection. She’s a natural and soon running her own shop, but at what cost? Also starring Judy Greer, Jai Courtney and Jermaine Fowler, BUFFALOED is a hilarious and timely comedy about one woman rewriting the rules of The Man’s game.
Buffaloed opens on February 14th.