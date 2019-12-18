'Buffaloed' Trailer: Zoey Deutch Is Trying To Hustle Her Way To The Top

If you're a fan of Zoey Deutch, (and who isn't?), the last couple of years have been pretty great. She's starred in a number of films, bringing her infectious charm and spirit to all of them, even the ones that maybe aren't so great. The word out of Tribeca was very strong for her upcoming comedy,, which finds Deutch putting that charm to use fordirector Tanya Wexler.In Buffaloed, Deutch dons a thick accent to play a young woman eager to get out of South Buffalo and her blue-collar life. But to achieve her dream of being accepted into an Ivy League university will take a lot of money she doesn't have, and leads her into the shady underground world of debt collecting.The film was penned byactor Brian Sacca, and co-stars Judy Greer, Jermaine Fowler, Noah Reid, and Jai Courtney.SYNOPSIS:opens on February 14th.