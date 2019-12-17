'Briarpatch' Trailer: Rosario Dawson Tracks A Murderer In This Twisted Event Series

Rosario Dawson in a slick, stylish mystery series? Yes, please! I don't have much reason for tuning into USA Network on non-WWE nights, but they've got me hooked with the trailer for, which looks the most entertaining murder mystery since. So long ago, I know!Boasting the talents ofcreator Sam Esmail as a producer,'s Ana Lily Amirpour as pilot episode director,is the creation of writer/podcaster Andy Greenwald. Joining Dawson in the cast are Alan Cumming, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Kim Dickens, and Edi Gathegi.SYNOPSIS: BRIARPATCH follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation.The 10-parthits USA Network on February 6th.