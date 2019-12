Box Office: 'The Rise Of Skywalker' Scores $373M Worldwide, 'Cats' Fails To Land On Its Feet

1. review )- $175.5MIt's not often that $175.5M weekend can be considered below expectations, however, when you're Disney and looking at the final movie in' Skywalker Saga...well, it applies.'s debut is the third-best in December history, and that's great. However, it's also considerably less than the $248M ofand the $220M of. Um, that's a trend, folks. There has clearly been some kind of disturbance in the Force here. That said, the film came away with a $373M worldwide haul (with ridiculously low numbers in China), and that's nothing to sneeze at. A big factor has to be the overall mixed reviews, with the film sitting at 58% on Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ Cinemascore. This "hiatus" the franchise is going through couldn't come at a better time, frankly. Some retooling needs to be done, I think.2.- $26.1M/$101.9MIn only two weekends,has surpassed $100M domestic and now sits at $311M worldwide. Wow.3.- $12.3M/$386.5M4. review )- $6.5MNo use crying over spilled milk. Universal'sis an unmitigated disaster. The adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's bizarre, hallucinogenic stageplay opened with just $6.5M, a rough number by any calculation. It's made worse by the star-studded cast (Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench) and a budget topped out at about $100M. The film has been the subject of jokes for months ever since a pair of terrible trailers dropped, and Universal has done themselves no favors by attempting to "fix" the film with a visual update post-release. It looks like they're scrambling to recover and that's exactly what they're doing.5.- $6.1M/$89.5M6. review )- $5M/$5.4MExpanding into wide release, Fox News drama..well, bombed with just $5M. This is the film led by a trio of powerhouse ladies: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, as Fox anchors who brought down Roger Ailes over sexual harassment charges. Despite some decent buzz, and a lot of praise for Theron's transformation into Megyn Kelly, this just wasn't going to do well on a weekend dominated by folks looking to escape the harshness that's out there.7.- $2.5M/$9.5MA similar thing happened with, Clint Eastwood's drama about the 1996 Olympic Park hero-turned-FBI target. After a career-worst debut last week, the film rebounded with $2.5M and only a 45% drop, but it's too late to recover from such a poor start.8.- $1.85M/$36.5M9.- $1.8M/$7.2M10.- $1.8M/$101.9M