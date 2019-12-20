Box Office: 'The Rise Of Skywalker' Force Grabs $40M Thursday Debut

Middling reviews may hurtin the long run, but it didn't stop audiences from checking it out as soon as they could. Projections are the final movie in the Skywalker Saga earned $40M on Thursday night. Earlier estimates had it between $44M-$48M. Either way, that's a good number Disney should be happy with, even though it didn't come close to threatening's $60M record. It also trailswith $57M and 2017's controversialat $45M.Currently, JJ Abrams' second crack at Star Wars holds a 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, but holds a 76% approval according to exit polling by Comscore/Screen Engine. I think all of that is indicative of a movie that people feel is good, and does the job well enough. If this were almost any other franchise there would be concern of a major dropoff, but this is the final story of the four-decade-longsaga and everybody is going to want to see it, both die-hard fans and casual moviegoers. The numbers should bear that out over the weekend. If it lands anywhere between $175M-$200M we'll know it's on solid ground.Interestingly,continues to be of total disinterest to China. They just don't give a shit about the Force over there.opened with just $2.2M (!!!), and could be looking at a sub-$20M weekend total. It's been diminishing returns for years.opened with $52M,did worse with $31M and that was with Chinese superstar Donnie Yen fronting the marketing campaign.trailed that with just $28M.? Well, it didn't even crack $10M.