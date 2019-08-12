Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Skates Past $900M Worldwide, 'Knives Out' Keeps Making A Killing

1.- $34.6M/$337.5MOn a week where there were no major new releases,easily held on to the top spot with $34.6M. That brings the Disney sequel to $337M domestically and a $919M worldwide haul.2.- $14.1M/$63.4MRian Johnson's starry whodunnitcontinues to make a killing. It only fell 47% in the second weekend for $14M and $63M domestic. Worldwide the film has $124M, and could get ramped up further if it manages to snag an Oscar nomination. It'll almost certainly land some Best Ensemble love from some of the other awards groups out there, but an Oscar contender for Best Original Screenplay seems like a possibility, too.3.- $6.537M/$91.1M4.- $6.53M/$26.8MI had a feeling the timely road picwould have legs, and it seems to be the case. The Daniel Kaluuya/Jodie Turner-Smit crime flick slipped just 45% in week two, totaling $26M domestic and a potential Oscar bump waiting in the wings.5.- $5.2M/$43.1M6.- $4.1M/$5.2M7.- $2.8M/$23.9M8.- $2M/$41.9M9.- $1.9M/$53.4M10.- $1M/$332.1M