Awkwafina Developing Film On Chinatown Restaurants And The California Punk Scene

It's been a banner year for Awkwafina, earning accolades for her starring role in, and joining the blockbuster sequel. And now she's flexing her newfound muscle to develop a new film about a little-known influence of Chinese-American culture.Awkwafina will produce and star in a feature film about the impact of Chinatown restaurants on the west coast punk scene. Madeline Leung Coleman wrote the script, which his based on the Topic.com article “How Chinese Food Fueled the Rise of California Punk".Here's how Deadline describes it:No director is attached at this point, but this is likely to be a sought-after project. It wouldn't be surprising to see Awkwafina select an Asian filmmaker to more authentically bring this story to life.