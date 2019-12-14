12/14/2019
Another 'Power Rangers' Reboot Is On The Way
Think back, waaay back, all the way to 2017 when Lionsgate released Power Rangers, a film they hoped would launch a six-movie franchise. Ambitious, and it wasn't meant to be. The first movie, which actually wasn't too bad, only made $142M worldwide on a budget of around $100M, and that was the end of that. The rights moved over to Hasbro soon after, and now they're joining up with Paramount on what will be a new movie centered on the Mighty Morphin ones, and it already has a surprising choice for director.
THR reports Jonathan Entwistle is in talks to direct a new Power Rangers reboot, working from a script by Peter Rabbit 2 writer Patrick Burleigh. Entwistle is known for Netflix's dark comedy series The End of the F***ing World, which just launched into its second season.
Obviously, digging into the nostalgia of Power Rangers is going to be key, especially with a time travel element being introduced that will send the current team back into the '90s. Whether that turns out to be the hook that makes this movie attempt more successful than the last, we'll just have to wait and see. If I were them, I'd just steal the storyline from the Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid video game and be done with it. That game rocks.