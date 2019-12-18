'A Quiet Place: Part II' Teaser Shows Emily Blunt Leading The Way

It's time to keep your voice down and re-enter the world of. Following news of an exclusive teaser playing last weekend, we now get our first look at the Abbott clan in John Krasinski's sequel, and they're still doing their best to stay silentThis looks to be that teaser which was shown ahead of, as it features the returning Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. We see the three surviving Abbotts walking cautiously along a path littered with noisy leaves. Blunt's character still has her foot taped up, after that ugly incident with the rusty nail from the prior movie, so not a lot of time has passed.Unseen in this brief clip are new castmembers Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. Krasinski, who played the family patriarch before, will return strictly as writer and director.opens March 20th 2020. The full trailer drops on New Year's Day.