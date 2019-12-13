12/13/2019
'A Quiet Place 2' Teaser Showing Exclusively Ahead Of 'Black Christmas'
Last night I had the misfortune of paying to see Black Christmas (review here), and as some of you know there were technical difficulties at the theater. The film started more than 20 minutes late, and so they completely skipped the trailers. Normally this is a trade-off I'm cool with, but not in this case, because Black Christmas screenings were the only place to get an exclusive teaser for A Quiet Place 2.
Gatdammit.
Screenrant reports that A Quiet Place 2 was exclusively teased ahead of Black Christmas, which means tens of people may have seen it by now. Anyway, this is becoming a regular thing of late, with trailers to major upcoming films featured only to specific audiences. It's become common practice for Christopher Nolan, who teased Tenet ahead of Hobbs & Shaw. I suspect this will make at least a few people buy a ticket...or just sneak into the auditorium for the trailers then duck back out.
As for what the teaser reveals, well...*SPOILERS*
The 20-second clip shows Emily Blunt's character walking along a trailer along with her two kids, similar to the way the first movie began. Obviously, they are trying to keep silent to avoid attracting monsters, but it's made clear that Blunt's foot is bandaged up, showing damage from the nail she stepped on previously. That suggests events of the sequel pick up very soon after the first movie ends.
Not much else is known about the film, except that John Krasinski will write and direct. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return along with Blunt, while Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy are new additions.
A Quiet Place 2 opens May 15th 2020.