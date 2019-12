'6 Underground' Trailer: Michael Bay And Ryan Reynolds Blow Sh*t Up For Netflix

Oh, it's yet another trailer for, the Netflix action flick that Ryan Reynolds swears is Michael Bay's most Michael Bay film ever ? You'll be able to stream it this weekend, but Netflix, which ponied up an insane $150M for Bay to blow shit up, REALLY need you to watch this thing so they're reminding you one more time.And to be fair, it looks kinda fun. Reynolds, Melanie Laurent, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ben Hardy comprise a team of vigilantes who fake their own deaths in order to better fight the world's most notorious criminals.Netflix has invested a lot in this, and for good reason. While they've managed to change the perception they can't deliver prestige, awards-worthy dramas, they're still figuring out how to do blockbuster-sized action flicks.opens December 13th.