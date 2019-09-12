2019 WAFCA Awards: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Claims Best Film, Best Director, Best Foreign Language

THE 2019 WAFCA AWARD WINNERS:

claimed a new host tonight, as the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association, of which many of us here at Punch Drunk Critics are voting members, named the South Korean thriller Best Film of the Year! It also earned Bong Joon-ho the award for Best Director, as well as Best Foreign Language Film.Adam Driver capped off a huge year with a Best Actor win for his gut-wrenching performance in, while Lupita Nyong'o's dual performances inearned her Best Actress. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez came away with Best Supporting wins for their roles inand, respectively. In our group's unique Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of DC, the victory went to, which mostly takes place in the halls of Congress and on Capitol Hill.The full list of 2019 WAFCA Awards winners is below!Best Film: Parasite Best Director: Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)Best Actor: Adam Driver (Marriage Story)Best Actress: Lupita Nyong'o (Us)Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)Best Acting Ensemble: Knives OutBest Youth Performance: Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)Best Voice Performance: Tony Hale (Toy Story 4)Best Motion Capture Performance: Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame)Best Original Screenplay: Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig; Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott (Little Women) Best Animated Feature: Toy Story 4Best Documentary: Apollo 11Best Foreign Language Film: ParasiteBest Production Design: Production Designer: Barbara Ling; Set Decorator: Nancy Haigh (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC (1917)Best Editing: Michael McCusker, ACE and Andrew Buckland (Ford v Ferrari)Best Original Score: Michael Abels (Us)The Joe Barber Award for Best Portrayal of Washington, DC: The Report