Warner Bros. Has No Plans To Release The Snyder Cut Of 'Justice League'

If you're one of those who follows the Twitter trends, you probably noticed #releasethesnydercut trending pretty high the last couple of days. The reason is the two-year anniversary of Justice League's release, and the sudden surge of demand by stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher to see Zack Snyder's fabled cut of the doomed film.
So will all of this outcry from fans and A-listers convince Warner Bros. to give in to demand? Apparently not. According to THR who reached out to inside sources, “no announcement of a release of any such cut is imminent.”
Alrighty then. Because of the seemingly-coordinated efforts by Justice League stars, some had come to assume this was all just an elaborate marketing ploy ahead of a Snyder Cut announcement. But I think those people missed that the only coordination may have been between Gadot, Affleck, and Fisher who clearly still have some affection for Snyder and the work they did together.
It's also worth noting that everything we've heard about Snyder's version of the film says it is unfinished, which is obvious since he left the production early and handed the reins over to Joss Whedon. Most of the version we saw in theaters was shot by Snyder, but what Whedon did was remove numerous storylines and characters that would've extended the runtime to 3 hours+. Snyder has spent the last two years on social media teasing everything that did not make the final theatrical cut.
Two Years. #releasethesnydercut pic.twitter.com/0hxRdzsH4b— Ray Fisher (@rehsifyar) November 17, 2019