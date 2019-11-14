Visit Italy with Ryan Reynolds in the Pulse Pounding New Trailer for '6 Underground'

With all of the talk of Disney+ being a Netflix killer I can only hope that they can find a way to thrive together because Netflix is really stepping up when it comes to filling the recent void of non-superhero action films. The latest proof of this is 6 Underground, which is being billed as a kind-of A-Team for the new generation.
From IMDb:
Meet a new kind of action hero. Six untraceable agents, totally off the grid. They've buried their pasts so they can change the future.
All I know is that the cast, made up of Ryan Reynolds, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, and the delectable Melanie Laurent, among others, looks amazing. Reynolds appears to be doing his usual schtick, which is always welcome (I know there's shelf life on how long we'll want to see someone doing the same thing, but I hope it's not coming up soon for RR), alongside the beautiful backdrop of Italy with guns blazing and jokes flying. I can't really tell much more then that from the trailer but, really, what more do you need?