'Trolls World Tour' Trailer: Justin Timberlake And Anna Kendrick Return For A Hard Rockin' Sequel

Dreamworks could've had just another forgettable animated film with 2016's, but then Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" caught on like wildfire. Not only did it help power the film to over $300 worldwide, but won a Grammy Award and earned an Oscar nomination in the process. Now they've decided to just go all-in with the musical acts for the sequel,and hopefully they find a way to get a story out of all the celebrity guest stars.Timberlake returns to voice Branch, with Anna Kendrick as Poppy, who have learned they are part of only one of six troll clans scattered across the land. Each tribe worships a different genre of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. That's where all the musical guest stars come in. Ozzy Osbourne voices King Thrash, who rules the land of hard rock along with his daughter Queen Barb, voiced by Rachel Bloom. Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, and Chance the Rapper are on board, along with Sam Rockwell, James Corden, Kenan Thompson, Karan Soni, Jaime Dornan, Charlyne Yi, and too many others to list here.SYNOPSIS:opens April 17th 2020.