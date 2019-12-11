Tom Hanks Spreads Joy In Lovely New Trailer For 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood'

The world is a dark, gloomy place right now and we could all use a ray of sunshine. What better way to do that than with a new trailer for the Mister Rogers biopic,, starring Tom Hanks as America's favorite children's TV show host, purveyor of life lessons, wearer of red sweaters, etc.While Hanks has the role everyone is showing up to see, the focal point is actually Matthew Rhys as cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel, who interviews Fred Rogers expecting to reveal him to be a massive fraud. Instead, what Lloyd finds is a deep and honest friendship that lasts the rest of their lives. The story is based on the real-life encounter between Rogers and Esquire journalist Tom Junod, who contributed to the film along with writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Behind the camera is Marielle Heller, best known for her two acclaimed filmsandHaving seen the film a few weeks ago, I can speak to the power of Hanks' portrayal, capturing Rogers' inherent decency in a way I didn't think was possible. You might as well pencil him in for an Oscar nomination right now.opens November 22nd.