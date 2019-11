Todd Phillips Shoots Down Reports Of A 'Joker' Sequel

Is there or is there not asequel on the way? Over the last day there have been two conflicting reports from rival sources. So who are we to believe in a situation like this? Probably best to just go straight to the guy who would know, and that's director Todd Phillips.Revealing his confusion at the reports during a guild screening of, Phillips shoots down talk of a Joker sequel and confirms Deadline's report that a meeting with Warner Bros never took place...Phillips continued by going into the details of what would be needed before a sequel could happen. First on that list is securing a deal for Joaquin Phoenix to return. THR's report had said Warner Bros. was exercising its option on Phoenix. Oops.So there you have it. In a few weeks or months, this report won't mean much whenultimately gets a green light because it almost certainly will