11/21/2019
Todd Phillips Shoots Down Reports Of A 'Joker' Sequel
Is there or is there not a Joker sequel on the way? Over the last day there have been two conflicting reports from rival sources. So who are we to believe in a situation like this? Probably best to just go straight to the guy who would know, and that's director Todd Phillips.
Revealing his confusion at the reports during a guild screening of Joker, Phillips shoots down talk of a Joker sequel and confirms Deadline's report that a meeting with Warner Bros never took place...
“Yeah that was written about today, and I have to be honest, it came out of nowhere. It referred to a meeting that was never had. I thought it was anticipatory at best. Obviously, sequels have been discussed when a movie that cost $60 million made $1 billion, but we have not had any serious conversations about it.”
Phillips continued by going into the details of what would be needed before a sequel could happen. First on that list is securing a deal for Joaquin Phoenix to return. THR's report had said Warner Bros. was exercising its option on Phoenix. Oops.
“We don’t have a deal with Joaquin, they don’t have a deal with me and the writer. I don’t know where that came from, honest to God. It’s a hard thing to refute when you don’t have a Twitter account, and you’re not really out there. You just go, ‘Ok, this will disappear in 24 hours, let’s move on.’”
So there you have it. In a few weeks or months, this report won't mean much when Joker 2 ultimately gets a green light because it almost certainly will