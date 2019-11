Tim Miller Says He Quit 'Deadpool 2' Because Of Ryan Reynolds

Whendirector Tim Miller chose not to return for a sequel to the hit superhero film, it caught a lot of people by surprise. That is until we began learning about creative conflicts with star Ryan Reynolds , then it started to make some sense. While some of the reports have been refuted by Miller in the past, one thing he's straight-up about is who is to blame for his departure: Ryan Reynolds.In an interview on KCRW The Business , Miller blames Reynolds' need for complete creative as the reason he left...I think a lot of people would say, despite the massive box office that made it the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever for a while, wasn't as good as Miller's film. The story may have been bigger, but it lacked a director who knew when to tone down Reynolds' worst impulses. It's still a great film, but often excessive when subtlety was required. David Leitch isn't a director known for nuance.So I don't blame Miller here.was his first feature film and he didn't want to establish that he's a director willing to roll over. It's unfortunate that we didn't get to see what he would've done with the Fantastic Four , but maybe Marvel will give him a call whenever they arrive in the MCU.