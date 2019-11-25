'Three Christs' Trailer: Peter Dinklage And Walton Goggins Suffer From Delusions Of Grandeur

Hey, want to watch a movie based on a psychiatric study? Maybe not under normal circumstances, but the trailer formay change your mind. The film is based on the controversial 1964 book by psychologist Milton Rokeach, and his treatment of three schizophrenics who each believe they are Jesus Christ. How does a movie with Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins, and Bradley Whitford suffering from delusions of grandeur sound? Sounds like fun to me.Richard Gere leads as the doctor looking to make a breakthrough with his patients, without the use of electroshock therapy as was popular at the time. The film marks the return ofdirector Jon Avnet, his first since 2008'sDebuting more than two years ago at TIFF, the reviews haven't been glowing and that probably explains the long wait. Then again, the cast and the subject are worth taking a chance on, if you ask me.SYNOPSIS:Also starring Julianna Margulies, Stephen Root, and Kevin Pollak,hits theaters and digital on January 24th 2020.