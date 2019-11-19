'The Wolf Hour' Trailer: Naomi Watts Gives In To Paranoia During The Summer Of Sam

For my money, no actress is better suited to capturing the paranoia and desperation necessary for great psychological thrillers than Naomi Watts. So it's to our benefit that she's about to be seen in one that has already earned a great deal of acclaim since premiering at Sundance earlier this year.finds Watts stuck in a stuffy apartment as violence rages during the sweltering Summer of Sam in 1977 New York City.The film is written and directed by Alistair Banks Griffin, and co-stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Watts' co-star in the acclaimed thriller. Perhaps these two should make more movies together?opens on December 6th.