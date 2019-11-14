'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run' Trailer: It's SpongeBob, Now With 100% More Keanu Reeves

A third SpongeBob movies is on the way, and if you're wondering why I have some figures for you. The first film, 2004'smade a respectable $140M, but as the long-running series became more popular, 2015'searned a massive $325M. And I think there's potential for the latest,to do even better. Why? Because it has Keanu Reeves.That's right, after awesomely voicing Duke Caboom in, Reeves is back as part of the celebrity voice cast in, along with Awkwafina, Snoop Dogg, and Reggie Watts. The film finds SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his pal Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) on a quest to find the kidnapped pet snail, Gary.Directing is Tim Hill, who not only helmed the originalmovie, but hit animated filmsandSYNOPSIS:opens May 22nd 2020.