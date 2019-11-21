The South Haunts Janelle Monae In New Teaser For 'Antellum'





Janelle Monae stars in the film which we know precious little about but resembles a combination of The Shining and 12 Years a Slave. Not much is revealed here other than Monae's character being haunted by visions merging the antebellum south and modern-day. I think it's safe to say the lasting impact of slavery will be under the microscope here, just as Peele's films have used genre to explore racism and other social topics.





Here's the meager synopsis: Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.





The film is written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, with a cast that includes Kiersey Clemons, Gabourey Sidibe, Jack Huston, Jena Malone, Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, and more. Antebellum opens on April 24th 2020.





"From the producer of Get Out & Us", says the new trailer for the super-secret horror,. Of course, any association with Jordan Peele's blockbuster films is going to be put on blast, but one look at this footage and it's easy to see this is more than just a cheap marketing ploy.