The Smash Cut Podcast: Is the TERMINATOR Franchise Over? Should STAR WARS Be Next?

On the latest Smash Cut podcast, we're talking about what may be the final Terminator film, Dark Fate, and try to figure out why this one failed despite the return of James Cameron and Linda Hamilton. We also talk about The King, the historical drama starring Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, and more. Later in the show we begin discussing the recent troubles Lucasfilm is having, and if The Rise of Skywalker should be the final Star Wars movie ever.
You can catch the Smash Cut podcast live every Sunday on Twitch at 2pm. Please join us, follow, subscribe, and make your opinions known in the chat room! We encourage all of your takes and will respond to them on air! You can also find us here on Libsyn where you can also subscribe!
Follow us on Twitter @punchycritic and @punchdrunkjohn.