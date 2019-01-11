'The Photograph' Trailer: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Get Steamy For Valentine's Day

For the longest time representations of black love were all but forbidden on the big screen, which is why films such as, andalways felt so special. To be honest, it's still extremely rare to find a true romance movie featuring people of color, but it looks like we're getting a good one this Valentine's Day with, which features the unbelievable romantic pairing of Lakeith Stanfield and Issa Rae.Already having made their mark separately in acclaimed movies and TV shows, Stanfield and Rae finally get together for a new film by writer/director Stella Meghie, an up 'n comer who broke out with the teen romance, then followed it up with indie filmstars Rae as a woman shattered by the sudden death of her mother. While she tries to come to grips with that loss, she also begins a relationship with a journalist writing a story on her late mother.Also in the cast are Chanté Adams, Y’lan Noel, and Rob Morgan, Lil Rel Howery, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Teyonah Parris, Chelsea Peretti, and Courtney B. Vance.SYNOPSIS:This one's going to be a smash, bank on it. I wouldn't have ever thought of Stanfield and Rae for anything other than comedy, butmight be the steamiest film to heat up Valentine's Day in years. Check out the trailer below.