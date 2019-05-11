11/05/2019
'The Mandalorian' Teaser Reveals Ming-Na Wen's Character Fennec Shand
We are now a week away from the launch of Disney+ and the start of their most anticipated series, The Mandalorian. Details have been kept scarce, including a major Star Wars spoiler in the first episode, and I'm at the point where the less I know the better. But a new teaser has been released that is worth checking out for a couple of reasons. One, it gives us our first look at the always-awesome Ming-Na Wen as the assassin Fennec Shand; and second, we get to hear the gravelly-voiced Nick Nolte as Kuiil.
It's only 30-seconds of footage and, as usual, most of it is vague, but it seems to be a lot of people hyping up the titular Mandalorian. Nolte's character, sounding like he's been smoking road flares, says he's "only read the stories" about the warrior Mandalorians. "Your name will be legendary" says Ming-Na's Fennec Shand, which suggests he's on one Hell of a journey to earn that kind of a reputation.
We still don't know much about Shand, but Ming-Na shed a little light on her to Vanity Fair...
"We got our inspiration really from the name. The idea of a fennec fox came to mind. She’s tricky, and yet she’s able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy—so very graceful and agile. I just love that whole image with the name."
So is Shang on dark or light side of the Force? Knda sounds like she'll be playing all sides, whatever suits her at the moment...
“Thinking that she’s a mercenary, it can go either way,” Wen said. “I think it remains to be seen.” Wen compared her to Han Solo, a survivor who didn’t start out believing in any cause but his own. Then again, Fennec Shand made her name committing murder for the galaxy’s top crime syndicates, so she’s much closer to the sinister side than the wisecracking smuggler."
“She is definitely someone who’s loyal to herself,” Wen added.
Disney+ will premiere The Mandalorian on November 12th.