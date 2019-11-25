11/25/2019
'The Last Full Measure' Trailer: Sebastian Stan & Samuel L. Jackson Seek To Honor A War Hero
The Vietnam War was a quagmire the likes of which the United States had never seen up to that point. Our motives for conflict were so cloudy, so murky, that acts of valor were often overlooked until many years later with the benefit of distance and perspective. One such story is recounted in The Last Full Measure, which reunites a trio of Marvel veterans to honor a real-life hero.
Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, and William Hurt, star in The Last Full Measure, about Vietnam War hero William Hart Pitsenbarger, an Air Force pararescueman who made the ultimate sacrifice to help protect his fellow soldiers. Stan plays a Pentagon staffer charged with investigating a Congressional Medal of Honor request, only to uncover decades of conspiracy to keep the truth of Pitsenbarger's final mission a secret.
Jeremy Irvine plays Pitsenbarger, joined by Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris, Lisagaye Hamilton, Peter Fonda, Diane Ladd, Bradley Whitford, Linus Roache, Amy Madigan, and Alison Sudol. The film is written and directed by Todd Robinson, who last directed the 2013 submarine thriller Phantom.
SYNOPSIS: THE LAST FULL MEASURE tells the true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen (also known as a PJ) medic who personally saved over sixty men. During a rescue mission on April 11, 1966, he was offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of a combat zone heavily under fire, but he stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division, before making the ultimate sacrifice in the bloodiest battle of the war. Thirty-two years later, respected Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman (Sebastien Stan) on a career fast-track is tasked with investigating a Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger made by his best friend and PJ partner on the mission (William Hurt) and his parents (Christopher Plummer & Diane Ladd). Huffman seeks out the testimony of Army veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s extraordinary valor, including Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson), Burr (Peter Fonda) and Mott (Ed Harris). But as Huffman learns more about Pitsenbarger’s courageous acts, he uncovers a high-level conspiracy behind the decades-long denial of the medal, prompting him to put his own career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.
The Last Full Measure opens January 24th 2020.