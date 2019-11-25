'The Last Full Measure' Trailer: Sebastian Stan & Samuel L. Jackson Seek To Honor A War Hero

The Vietnam War was a quagmire the likes of which the United States had never seen up to that point. Our motives for conflict were so cloudy, so murky, that acts of valor were often overlooked until many years later with the benefit of distance and perspective. One such story is recounted in, which reunites a trio of Marvel veterans to honor a real-life hero.Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, and William Hurt, star in, about Vietnam War hero William Hart Pitsenbarger, an Air Force pararescueman who made the ultimate sacrifice to help protect his fellow soldiers. Stan plays a Pentagon staffer charged with investigating a Congressional Medal of Honor request, only to uncover decades of conspiracy to keep the truth of Pitsenbarger's final mission a secret.Jeremy Irvine plays Pitsenbarger, joined by Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris, Lisagaye Hamilton, Peter Fonda, Diane Ladd, Bradley Whitford, Linus Roache, Amy Madigan, and Alison Sudol. The film is written and directed by Todd Robinson, who last directed the 2013 submarine thrillerSYNOPSIS:opens January 24th 2020.