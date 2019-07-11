'The Invisible Man' Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Is Terrorized By An Unseen Force

If you could have any super power, what would it be? Many would say flight. Some would say super-strength. But what the power to become invisible? The ability to go through life unseen seems especially geared towards those with a dark sensibility. Such was the case with H.G. Wells' classic, and the same holds true with Blumhouse's upcoming reimaging of the iconic horror.Fresh off of yesterday's first-look images, the trailer forhas arrived, promising a fresh and timely take from writer/director Leigh Whannell. Elisabeth Moss stars as a woman who is terrorized by her abusive ex, who has somehow defied death and returned turned as...well, an invisible man. The film co-stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters on February 28th 2020.