11/07/2019
'The Invisible Man' Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Is Terrorized By An Unseen Force
If you could have any super power, what would it be? Many would say flight. Some would say super-strength. But what the power to become invisible? The ability to go through life unseen seems especially geared towards those with a dark sensibility. Such was the case with H.G. Wells' classic The Invisible Man, and the same holds true with Blumhouse's upcoming reimaging of the iconic horror.
Fresh off of yesterday's first-look images, the trailer for The Invisible Man has arrived, promising a fresh and timely take from writer/director Leigh Whannell. Elisabeth Moss stars as a woman who is terrorized by her abusive ex, who has somehow defied death and returned turned as...well, an invisible man. The film co-stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid.
SYNOPSIS: Cecilia receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide and begins to rebuild her life for the better. However, her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.
The Invisible Man hits theaters on February 28th 2020.