The Final Battle Begins in the 'Celebrate' TV Spot for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Subtlety has never been the corner stone of Emperor Palpatine's personality so I suppose it's appropriate that he closes out this latest TV spot with the on the nose announcement that "The final battle has begun". While most of the footage is recycled from previous trailers and spots the honey pot comes right in the begining with an awesome show of Kylo leading his Knights of Ren down a hallway. It's nothing ground breaking but it does end any speculation about what role they would play. It seems, at least at some point in the film, the Knights are his personal guard, his roll dawgs if you will. I don't care that the footage is mostly recycled every single time I see these scenes I get a sense of excitement that only Star Wars has every been able to bring. I know we'll have no shortage of a Galaxy Far Far Away in the coming years this is still the end of an era as the Skywalker Saga comes to an end (unless the other films fail miserably). December 20th can't come soon enough!