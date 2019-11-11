11/11/2019
'The Batman' Casts Newcomer Jayme Lawson In Mystery Role
With a cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright, Matt Reeves' The Batman is shaping up to be one of the starriest ever. And that makes this latest bit of casting a little bit surprising, as Reeves is giving a newcomer a huge break.
Collider reports that recent Juilliard grad Jayme Lawson has been cast in The Batman. As who? Nobody knows, but this is the kind of role any actor just starting out would die for. Whether a big or small role, the right performance can make or break a career and clearly Reeves thinks she has the goods.
I'm looking forward to this because Warner Bros. has done a pretty good job at giving up 'n coming actors a chance to shine, and a year from now we could be talking about Lawson as a true rising star. I think of that year Elizabeth Debicki was cast in The Great Gatsby having only one film credit to her name. After that, she was everywhere and continues to be one of the most sought-after actors around.
So let the speculation begin. Is she playing Batgirl? Or maybe Robin? Only time will tell but you can bet Lawson is being googled furiously right now. Maybe someone should get around to creating her an IMDB page?
The Batman opens June 25th 2021.