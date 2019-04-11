'The Banker' Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson And Anthony Mackie Take It To The Man

Marvel alums Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie are getting Apple TV+ started on the right track witha historical drama/heist film that marks the streamer's first star-studded movie event.Jackson stars as real-life entrepreneur Joe Morris who, alongside his partner-in-crime Bernard Garrett (Mackie), cook up a scheme to stick it to the man and the racially oppressive financial establishment of the 1960s. To do that, they pose as janitors and chauffeurs while secretly training a working-class white man (Nicholas Hoult) to serve as their public face and infiltrate the real estate industry. Also in the cast are Nia Long, Michael Harney, Colm Meaney, and Jessie Usher.Behind the camera is George Nolfi, who is probably best known for directingSYNOPSIS:hits theaters on December 6th and Apple TV+ in January.