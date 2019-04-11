11/04/2019
'The Banker' Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson And Anthony Mackie Take It To The Man
Marvel alums Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie are getting Apple TV+ started on the right track with The Banker, a historical drama/heist film that marks the streamer's first star-studded movie event.
Jackson stars as real-life entrepreneur Joe Morris who, alongside his partner-in-crime Bernard Garrett (Mackie), cook up a scheme to stick it to the man and the racially oppressive financial establishment of the 1960s. To do that, they pose as janitors and chauffeurs while secretly training a working-class white man (Nicholas Hoult) to serve as their public face and infiltrate the real estate industry. Also in the cast are Nia Long, Michael Harney, Colm Meaney, and Jessie Usher.
Behind the camera is George Nolfi, who is probably best known for directing The Adjustment Bureau.
SYNOPSIS: Based on a true story, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.
The Banker hits theaters on December 6th and Apple TV+ in January.